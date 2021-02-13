VW 'unintended victim' in battery supplier dispute, seeks four-year reprieve

Volkswagen AG called itself an “unintended victim” in a battle between two battery suppliers and urged the U.S. government to extend a reprieve to buy batteries key to its planned U.S. electric vehicle production, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) on Wednesday sided with LG Chem in a trade secrets case, but permitted SK Innovation to import components for domestic production of lithium ion batteries for Ford Motor Co’s EV F-150 program for four years, and for Volkswagen of America’s electric vehicle line for two years.

VW said Friday it will request its carve out be “extended to at least four years to give an adequate transition period. Ultimately, however, it is our hope the two suppliers will settle this dispute outside of the courtroom.”

The German automaker has invested $800 million to build electric vehicles in Tennessee and hiring hundreds of employees. “Volkswagen will take all necessary steps to allow us to fulfill our commitment to provide skilled jobs to proud Tennessee workers,” the automaker said.

On Thursday, Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley publicly encouraged LG Chem and SK Innovation to reach a settlement. VW and Ford previously warned the dispute could disrupt supplies of the key EV parts and cost U.S. jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.