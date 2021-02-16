TRACECA plans to develop multimodal cargo transportation in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The development of multimodal cargo transportation is one of the main goals of existence of TRACECA, Rufat Bayramov, Permanent Representative (National Secretary) of the Permanent Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Commission TRACECA, told Trend.

“Stretching of the TRACECA transport corridor through several countries and the Caspian basin envisages multimodality of cargo transportation,” Bayramov added.

"Taking into account that cargo transportation through Azerbaijan envisages transportation by vehicles and ships, this predetermines our vector of development,” he said. “All the programs and strategies that have been laid down in TRACECA envisage the development of multimodal cargo transportation."

“This also applies to the strategy of development of container transportation, within which a draft strategy until 2030 is currently being prepared,” Bayramov said.

"At the moment, the trade cargo flows between Europe and Asia are being analyzed. The availability of this strategy and analysis will allow us to attract additional cargo and containers and will increase transportation capacity," Bayramov said.

It is planned to use several pilot container trains along the TRACECA corridor in the direction of China-Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan-Georgia, with further access to Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania in 2021 to determine bottlenecks.

-----

Follow the author on Twitter: Fidan_Babaeva