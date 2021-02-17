Turkmenistan, IOM plan to hold online meeting soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17

Turkmenistan and International Organization for Migration (IOM) plan to hold online meeting at the end of February, IOM told Trend.

According to the IOM, Turkmenistan and IOM hold regular meetings every year on the level of deputy prime minister/minister of foreign affairs and IOM Regional Coordinator for Central Asia.

“Last meeting between Rashid Meredov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Zeynal Hajiyev, IOM Regional Coordinator for CA was held in February 2020. Parties discussed the status of the current cooperation, noted successful cooperation in the area of countertrafficking and agreed that the situation in the world requires more attention to the issues of migration and health. Parties agreed at the meeting to continue closer collaboration within the framework of the Global Compact on Migration (GCM) that Turkmenistan has supported,” said the organization.

In particular the parties agreed to launch in Turkmenistan the United Nations Network on Migration. Turkmenistan also initiated a National Working Group on Implementation of the Global Compact of Migration that has been in operation since May 2020. Turkmenistan is planning to present its voluntary national report on the progress of implementation of the GCM during the Review under GCM in Bangkok in March 2021, said IOM.

One of the most important meetings that set the framework for cooperation between Turkmenistan and IOM for years happened in 2013. It was the meeting between President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymuhamedov and IOM Director General William Swing.

During this meeting IOM and Turkmenistan agreed to prioritize issues of combatting trafficking in persons, migration and health, and migration and emergencies. Since that time IOM cooperated with the Government of Turkmenistan to develop two National Action Plans on Combatting Trafficking in Persons (CT NAP 2016-2018 and CT NAP 2020-2022) and continues to assist the Government in implementation of the most recent CT NAP.

