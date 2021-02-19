Turkmenistan's Altyn Kanun signs co-op agreement with Andersen Global

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan’s Altyn Kanun LLC signed a Collaboration Agreement with Andersen Global, international association of legally separate, independent member firms, Trend reports with reference to Andersen Global.

“They have deep knowledge and expertise of the country’s legal environment. Our aligned values and client-focused approach allows for a synergistic collaboration that positions us for further expansion as we continue to add more resources in the region,” said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by US member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 7,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 253 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

From 2008 to 2018, Altyn Kanun Law Firm was an associate member of the well-known international Dentons law firm, is a partner of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, and is also an active member of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

Altyn Kanun Law Firm was founded in 2008. Altyn Kanun provides a wide range of legal services to leading multinational corporations, large national and international financial institutions, investment funds, state institutions, large domestic and foreign companies operating in various sectors of the economy. Altyn Kanun also advises diplomatic missions of foreign states and international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan.

