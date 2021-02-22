Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan to visit Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov will visit Ankara (Turkey) on February 22-24, 2021, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

Meredov will visit Turkey to conduct Turkmen-Turkish inter-ministerial consultations, as well as to participate in the upcoming meeting of foreign ministers within the framework of the Turkmenistan-Turkey-Azerbaijan trilateral dialogue.

In April 2019, discussions were held related to the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Turkmenistan in the energy sector.

The successive meetings of the ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan, the adopted documents, common regional interests and projects such as the Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey transport corridor, the Trans-Eurasian Information Super Highway, and the restoration of the Silk Road formalize a strong basis for cooperation in the trilateral format, noted in the mentioned discussions.

As Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Turkmenistan have a great responsibility in reviving the modern Silk Road.

