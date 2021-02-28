Georgia's export of vegetables down year-on-year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.28

The export of vegetables from Georgia in 2020 amounted to $10.32 million, Trend reports citing Georgian National Statistics Service (Geostat).

The share of vegetables in the total export of Georgia amounted to 0.3 percent.

The main position in the group was taken by tomatoes - $2.13 million, potatoes - $1.07 million, eggplants - $0.90 million, mushrooms - $0.82 million, and cucumbers - $0.79 million.

The volume of exports of vegetables from Georgia decreased by 8.7 percent in comparison with 2019.

In 2019, vegetables worth $11.54 million were exported from Georgia.The share of vegetables in the total export volume was 0.30 percent. Tomatoes worth $2.29 million, mushrooms of the Agaricus family - $1.12 million, cucumbers - $1.11 million, potatoes - $0.98 million, eggplants - $0.73 million and garlic - $0.60 million were in the leading positions.

