Russia's Rosselkhoznadzor allows imports of apples, tomatoes from some Azerbaijani enterprises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance has allowed the import of apples from eight Azerbaijani enterprises and tomatoes produced by 19 Azerbaijani enterprises into Russia since March 3, 2021, Trend reports with reference to the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance.

This decision was made under the guarantees of the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency, as a result of a quarantine phytosanitary expertise of product samples selected during the joint video inspections.

The restrictions on the supply of tomatoes and apples from Azerbaijan were introduced on December 10, 2020, due to the systematic revealing of quarantine items dangerous for agricultural production - the South American tomato moth (Tuta absoluta (Povolny) and the eastern moth (Grapholita molesta (Busck). The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance lifted the ban for the import of products from some enterprises.

------

Follow the author on Twitter: @Fidan_Babaeva