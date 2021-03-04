New plant to be commissioned in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

A favorable business and investment climate in Azerbaijan creates ample opportunities for the development of the construction sector along with other sectors of industry, Trend reports on March 4 with reference to the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry.

“Many building materials that were previously imported from abroad are now produced by domestic enterprises, and thus their export potential is increasing,” the ministry said.

One of such enterprises is a plant for the production of gypsum products, built in Garadagh region of Baku. Presently, the final finishing work is underway at the plant.

Some 100 jobs will be created at a plant capable of producing eight million sq. meters of plaster products per year.

The Ministry of Economy issued a document on encouraging investments in the project, the total investment value of which is 23 million manat ($13 million).

The plant is planned to be commissioned soon.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni