Conversations ongoing on potential projects between Turkmenistan, UK

Conversations are ongoing on a number of potential projects between Turkmenistan and the UK, the Department for International Trade of the UK told Trend.

"Ongoing discussions on potential cooperation opportunities in the agriculture sector have been useful to both sides, with both agreeing to continue the dialogue in the sector," said the message.

Both sides are still evaluating a number of projects, said the department.

As earlier The Department for International Trade of the UK told Trend, total trade in goods and services between the UK and Turkmenistan was 27 million pounds sterling ($35.8 million) from the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2020.

The top 5 goods exported from the UK to Turkmenistan in the reporting period were: dyeing, tanning & coloring materials (2 million pound sterling - $2.6 million), general industrial machinery (980,000 pound sterling - $1.3 million), general industrial machinery (capital) (970,000 pound sterling - $1.2 million), jewelry (970,000 pound sterling $1.2 million).

Thus, the top 5 goods imported to the UK from Turkmenistan at the same period were: metal ores & scrap (390,000 pound sterling - $517,629), aircraft (340,000 pound sterling - $451,266), inorganic chemicals (280,000 pound sterling – $371,631), ships (250,000 pound sterling - $331,813), general industrial machinery (capital) (150,000 pound sterling - $199,088).

"COVID-19 did slow down the progress of our scheduled activities due to travel restrictions, however, we’ve managed to continue our engagement via online platforms," said the department, adding that currently, the conversations are ongoing on a number of potential projects with Turkmenistan.

