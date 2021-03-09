Number of Azerbaijani farmers receiving subsidies for 2020 autumn cropping revealed

9 March 2021
Number of Azerbaijani farmers receiving subsidies for 2020 autumn cropping revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.9

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture paid subsidies for autumn cropping to 182,650 farmers in 2020, Trend reports referring to Agency for Agrarian Crediting and Development under the ministry.

According to the agency, in total, more than 335,000 farmers have entered information about the autumn sowing campaign to the electronic agricultural information system (EAIS).

The rest of the subsidies are transferred to them as the seed declarations are checked.

In compliance with the subsidizing rules, the payments were transferred to farmers' cards with the possibility of cashing out 25 percent of these funds, and 75 percent - in non-cash form.

In the latter case the farmers can purchase products needed by them from suppliers of fertilizers, pesticides, seeds, and seedlings via POS terminals.

