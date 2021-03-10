Russian ambassador expects growth of trade turnover with Azerbaijan in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10

The trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan will grow this year, the Russian ambassador to Baku, Mikhail Bocharnikov said.

Bocharnikov made the remarks at a meeting with a representative of the Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation Georgi Peschanski and Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev, Trend reports with reference to the State Customs Committee.

“The arrival of the representative of the Russian Federal Customs Service in Baku will further strengthen the relations between the customs structures of the two countries,” the ambassador added.

In turn, Peschanski stressed the professionalism of Azerbaijani colleagues and shared his proposals on priority measures aimed at increasing bilateral trade turnover.

“The customs structures of Russia and Azerbaijan made an important contribution to the growth of bilateral trade turnover,” Mehdiyev added.

"The customs structures of Russia and Azerbaijan constantly carry out the joint work while mutual support has been repeatedly demonstrated at international and regional meetings and events," the chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee said.

"The customs structures of the two countries signed important documents in the field of mutual exchange of information and strengthening of cooperation,” the chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee said. “Transparency has been ensured thanks to the innovations. The revenues to the state budget have increased by several times. The great progress has been reached in the fight against smuggling, especially drug trafficking.”

Mehdiyev also expressed the hope that the Khanoba customs post on the Azerbaijani-Russian border will be commissioned by the end of 2021.

