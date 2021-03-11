Turkmenistan, South Africa interested in boosting bilateral co-op in number of areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan and South Africa have expressed mutual interest in enhancing bilateral cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

The issues were discussed over a phone talk between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Minister of International Relations of South Africa Naledi Pandor.

The parties have also agreed to carry out mutual visits.

Special attention was paid to the expansion of diplomatic contacts. In this regard, the parties agreed to organize political consultations with the participation of deputy foreign ministers in the near future, as well as to intensify contacts at the level of ambassadors and permanent representatives of the two countries to the United Nations.

Earlier, the two countries held political consultations, where they discussed the possibilities of partnership in the fields of oil and gas and the textile industry, and negotiated the expansion of the legal framework.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva