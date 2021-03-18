Turkmenistan interested in developing unified OSCE security strategy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18

Turkmenistan is interested in developing a unified OSCE security strategy, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

This was said during a videoconference between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Secretary-General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Helga Schmid.

The parties noted the importance of attracting funds and mechanisms to prevent conflicts between the countries. In this regard, the Turkmen side proposed to consider the possibility of using new political and diplomatic instruments, the report said.

The conference also noted that Turkmenistan is promoting the idea of creating a specialized structure of the OSCE - the Council for Sustainable Energy.

The parties stressed the importance of stable access to energy resources in the context of regional and global development.

They also discussed issues of expanding cooperation in the field of transport and environmental safety. In this aspect, the importance of the OSCE project on promoting green ports and connectivity in the Caspian Sea region was noted.

Turkmenistan intends to contribute to the development of "green" ports, digitalization and simplification of trade and transport communications in Central Asia and the Caucasus.

Turkmenistan also announced a proposal to convene a regional conference on combating the financing of terrorism and transnational organized crime. The possibilities of cooperation in the field of cybersecurity were discussed.

Expert meetings are continuing to study the possibility of preparing a comprehensive environmental program of the OSCE.

In general, the current situation and prospects of the Turkmenistan-OSCE dialogue were discussed during the meeting. Cooperation in maintaining security in the region, including the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking, human trafficking and many others, was discussed in detail.

Earlier, the OSCE and Turkmenistan discussed possible steps to develop a program of Turkmenistan for the development of energy diplomacy.

As reported, Turkmenistan will study the key trends of the global oil and gas industry, the state of the world energy markets and analyze the demand for the main types of products of the fuel and energy sector to form its own development plan for the sector.

In order to improve the fuel and energy complex of the country, it was also decided to diversify the oil and gas sector and modernize its infrastructure on an innovative basis.

