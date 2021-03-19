Data on exports from Russia's Yaroslavl region to Azerbaijan in 2020 revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.19

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The volume of exports of enterprises of the Russian Yaroslavl region to Azerbaijan amounted to $7.85 million in 2020, Trend reports citing the statement of the Regional Development and Foreign Economic Activity Department of the Yaroslavl Region.

In 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the volume of exports from Yaroslav regions to Azerbaijan decreased by 11 percent year on year.

According to the department, Yaroslavl companies are shipping the products of deep oil refining, as well as tires, pharmaceuticals, metal products and paper products to Azerbaijan.

According to Director of the department, Galina Penyagina, Azerbaijan is of keen interest to export-oriented companies in the Yaroslavl region.

“Russian goods are quite popular in Azerbaijan due to their high quality and competitive prices. An important factor is that permits, recognized in Russia, are recognized in Azerbaijan in almost every category of goods. Besides, there are areas of duty-free trade,” said the department director.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni