Dubai grants $147 million rail contract to Franco-Japanese group

Dubai’s Road and Transport authority said it had awarded a $147 million (AED542 million) contract for the operation and maintenance of its rail services to a French-Japanese consortium, Trend reports citing AFP.

The contract for the operation and maintenance of Dubai’s metro and tram systems runs for 15 years, with nine initially and a six-year extension, from September 2021.

The consortium includes Keolis, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering and Mitsubishi Corporation. The award of the contract follows a public tender released by the RTA, the Dubai authority said in a statement.