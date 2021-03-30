About half of export volume of Russia’s Dagestan enterprises accounted for Azerbaijan in 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30

Some 43 percent of the export volume of Russia’s Dagestan enterprises accounted for Azerbaijan in 2020, Trend reports with reference to the trade representative office of Russia in Azerbaijan.

The possibilities of increasing the export volume, involving new enterprises in export activity and attracting investments to the region were discussed within the "Hour with Trade Representative" project developed by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Polished glass, potatoes, lamb, glass containers, sunflower and corn are mainly exported by Dagestan.

Trade Representative of Russia in Azerbaijan Ruslan Mirsayapov outlined the key niches for Dagestan’s export of goods to Azerbaijan and the main barriers that Russian exporters face.

Head of the representative office of the Russian Export Center in Azerbaijan Nuri Guliyev presented financial support instruments available to Azerbaijani buyers of Dagestan products.

The heads of the ministries and departments of the Republic of Dagestan spoke about the current cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of transport, tourism, agriculture, industrial cooperation and investment cooperation.

Mirsayapov and Guliyev answered the questions of the heads of the executive structures of the Republic of Dagestan and exporting enterprises.

The participation of Dagestan’s businessmen in exhibition events planned to be held in Azerbaijan this year and the process of organizing a business trip of representatives of Dagestan’s enterprises to Azerbaijan in the second half of the year were also discussed at the meeting.

Head of Dagestan’s customs structures Sergei Trotsko and representative of the Federal Customs Service in Azerbaijan Georgi Peschanskikh attended the event.

