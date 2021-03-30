Branch of Fourth Industrial Revolution centers to be set up in Azerbaijan, first in CIS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The Azerbaijani government and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have signed documents on the establishment of an Azerbaijani branch of the centers of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

The minister noted that this is the first such center in the CIS region.

Earlier, Mikayil Jabbarov stated that selecting Azerbaijan as one of the centers of the Fourth Industrial Revolution would make an important contribution to the country's economy.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni