Azerbaijan discloses timeframe for completing assessment of iron ore deposits in Dashkasan

The appraisal of the iron ore deposits in Azerbaijan’s Dashkasan district will be completed by September 2021, Deputy Chairman of the Board of AzerGold CJSC Khayyam Farzaliyev said.

Farzaliyev made the remark at the meeting with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Japan to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada to familiarize him with the activity of the company, Trend reports on April 6.

The deputy chairman informed the ambassador that the existing resources of the deposits were revalued following the international standards to prepare a preliminary assessment document in connection with the commissioning and the work will be completed by September this year.

"In case of re-using of the field and organizing the production process in accordance with the world standards, it is possible to make a big contribution to the sustainable social development of the region, as well as to the country's economy," Farzaliyev stressed.

AzerGold CJSC started geophysical research and geological exploration as part of the preparation of a primary appraisal document for the re-commissioning of the Dashkasan iron ore deposit under the order of the president of Azerbaijan dated August 6, 2020.

The deposit with reserves in the volume of 350 million tons of ore was continuously used from 1954 to 1994, during which 92 million tons of minerals were extracted.

