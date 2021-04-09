Kazakhstan acquainted with global trends in attracting investments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 9

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan got acquainted with the world practice and global trends in attracting investments, as well as the experience of running world-class investment sites, Trend reports citing the KAZAKH INVEST National Company.

These issues were discussed during the FREE ZONES OF THE FUTURE webinar held in Kazakhstan aimed at the development of investment sites in the country.

Chairman of the World Organization of Free Zones Mohammed Al Zarooni said during the meeting that there are plenty of opportunities for the development of free zones as the economy strives for greater regional coordination and integration through political reforms and the use of advanced technologies.

In his words, free zones will be most future-ready if they focus on regeneration in the most sustainable way.

“There is a need to pay particular attention to the transparency of their environmental, social and governance contributions. Moreover, organizing work in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals will open up new ways to achieve their economic goals and social development,” he said.

During the event, foreign participants highly appreciated the work of the special economic zones and industrial zones of Kazakhstan, including for taking measures to minimize the consequences of the pandemic through digitalization and established communications, as well as for revising value propositions and long-term strategies.