New Ambassador of Ukraine appointed in Turkmenistan

April 13

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

New Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine Viktor Maiko has been appointed to Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

The ambassador has already presented his credentials to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during the meeting.

During the meeting an interest in intensifying productive relations in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres between the countries was expressed.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the entire spectrum of interstate dialogue.

As earlier the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine told Trend, Ukraine and Turkmenistan are ready to sign a number of documents.

"Now comes the preparations for the fifth meeting of the Joint intergovernmental Ukrainian-Turkmen Commission on economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation, which is scheduled to take place in 2021, the agreement which will be noted in the relevant bilateral documents," the Ministry said.

An important task of the parties is to determine the key areas of cooperation, joint initiatives, including the format of participation of the Ukrainian side in the context of the creation of a logistics hub in Turkmenistan, and so on.

The report notes that Ukraine considers Turkmenistan as one of the key partners in Central Asia.

"According to еhe results of the 2020 the volume of bilateral trade in goods was $85.5 million, export amounted to $56.1 million (an increase of 2 percent), import – $29.4 million," the ministry said.

