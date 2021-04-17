Significant number of Georgian citizens register for employment program in Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Some 1,132 Georgian citizens have already registered for one-year employment program in Israel, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, registration on the program has started on April 12 on https://workabroad.moh.gov.ge/ and will continue throughout the year. Only 1,000 vacancies available for home care specialists in 2021.

Georgia’s Health Ministry says that Georgian citizens will receive at least $1,610 a month if they work for 42 hours a week, while if they work 58 hours a week the monthly salary will be about $2,440.

A candidate must be a high school graduate (at least) and also must have a state-recognized diploma/certificate of nurse/nurse assistant or home care specialist. Job seekers must be fluent in English and/or Russian.

The candidate must understand and agree that he/she must leave Israel after the expiration of his/her work visa (one year) and will not be able to work in Israel in future.

