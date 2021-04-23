IFC to provide assistance to Georgia in field of investment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) will continue to provide assistance to Georgia in the field of investment, as well as in the field of consulting and technical support, Trend reports via the Georgian Finance Ministry.

The above was discussed online between Georgian Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili and Vice President of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Georgina Baker.

Issues of cooperation between Georgia and the International Finance Corporation were discussed at the meeting.

The minister thanked the IFC Vice President for the investments made in Georgia, including in the financial sector, agriculture, energy, healthcare, infrastructure and manufacturing.

The parties discussed the possibility of lending to small and medium-sized businesses and increasing the investment potential of the industry. Emphasis was also placed on strengthening public-private partnerships.

Baker congratulated the finance minister on Georgia's successful placement of Eurobonds on the London Stock Exchange, which, she said, means a lot of confidence from international investors.

