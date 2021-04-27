Kazakh – Georgian Economic Union contributes to deepening economic and cultural relations - Honorary Consul
Latest
Kazakh – Georgian Economic Union contributes to deepening economic and cultural relations - Honorary Consul
Azerbaijani president, first lady laid foundation for 'Smart Village' project in Agaly village of Zangilan district (VIDEO)
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footages from visit to Zangilan, Jabrayil districts with President Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan National NGO Forum responds to statement of US president on so-called "Armenian genocide"