Business 27 April 2021 00:27 (UTC+04:00)
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 794,000 in past day Other News 01:13
Uzbekistan, Hungary sign agreement for sunflower oil production in Jizzakh region Uzbekistan 00:28
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 27 Oil&Gas 00:27
Georgia reveals rating of largest direct consumers of electricity Oil&Gas 00:27
French AFD approves funds to support Georgia's agriculture modernization Business 00:27
Cargo transportation via Turkish Trabzon airport down Turkey 00:27
Nominal income of Azerbaijani population increases in 1Q2021 Finance 00:25
New railway to Nakhchivan will connect eastern and western Zangezur - President Aliyev (VIDEO) Politics 00:00
Azerbaijani president, first lady laid foundation for 'Smart Village' project in Agaly village of Zangilan district (VIDEO) Politics 26 April 23:53
President Aliyev demonstrates that he is in excellent physical shape (VIDEO) Politics 26 April 23:45
Putin, Macron discuss situation in Karabakh Politics 26 April 23:09
You cannot attribute "genocide" to Turkic people, all evidence is in Karabakh - Erdogan Turkey 26 April 22:23
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footages from visit to Zangilan, Jabrayil districts with President Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 26 April 22:19
Russia records 8,803 new COVID-19 cases Russia 26 April 21:36
2021 Economic Forum of Bosnia and Herzegovina being held Economy 26 April 21:15
Azerbaijani FM receives newly appointed ambassador of Serbia (PHOTO) Politics 26 April 20:42
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Apr. 26 Society 26 April 20:12
Mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Aghjabadi injures several locals Society 26 April 20:09
Azerbaijani president, first lady visit Jabrayil, Zangilan districts Politics 26 April 19:56
Azerbaijan confirms 806 more COVID-19 cases, 1,224 recoveries Society 26 April 19:30
Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation refinances Eurobonds Finance 26 April 19:11
Azerbaijani gymnasts grab silver at int’l tournament in Sofia (PHOTO) Society 26 April 18:49
Eurobonds remain largest debt to be repaid in Georgia Finance 26 April 18:48
Germany increases steel imports from Turkey Turkey 26 April 17:59
Relations between furniture manufacturers, state agencies improving in Azerbaijan Business 26 April 17:59
US president's statement on 1915 events has no meaning for Turkey - Parliament speaker Politics 26 April 17:55
Price of RON-80 fuel at Uzbek commodity exchange increases Oil&Gas 26 April 17:53
USAID’s focus to remain on modernization of energy sector in Kazakhstan Business 26 April 17:53
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to fall Finance 26 April 17:47
Volume of loans issued by Georgian commercial banks up Finance 26 April 17:47
Iran allocates loans for purchase of agricultural machinery Business 26 April 17:46
Azerbaijan shares data on applications submitted for participation in training on export management Business 26 April 17:46
Azerbaijan opens another trading house in China (PHOTO) Business 26 April 17:46
Export data of flour from EAEU to Turkmenistan revealed Business 26 April 17:45
Eurostat unveils Spain's import volume of petroleum oils from Kazakhstan Business 26 April 17:44
Azerbaijan investigating extermination of civilians by Armenia in Kalbajar in 1993 Politics 26 April 17:42
Georgia to hold auction for privatization of state property Business 26 April 17:40
French primary pupils return to school despite high COVID numbers Europe 26 April 17:27
Georgia remains positive on expectations for lari exchange rate Business 26 April 17:26
Kazakhstan's wheat exports value outside EAEU revealed Business 26 April 17:25
Number of internet users in Azerbaijan increasing ICT 26 April 17:23
Iran-Cuba joint COVID-19 vaccine trial enters third phase Society 26 April 17:20
Price increases in Georgia due to depreciation of lari - Galt & Taggart's Business 26 April 17:20
Volume of potato exports from EAEU to Turkmenistan increases Business 26 April 17:18
Turkish commission completes investigating Armenia's crimes in Second Karabakh war Politics 26 April 17:13
Iran increases trade with China, EAEU via its Golestan borders Business 26 April 17:08
EU sues AstraZeneca over delayed deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine Europe 26 April 17:07
Libya's NOC lifts force majeure on Hariga oil port Arab World 26 April 17:03
Check Point beats analysts with Q1 results Israel 26 April 17:01
Trade turnover between China, SCO member countries surges in 2020 Kazakhstan 26 April 16:54
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for tank installation Tenders 26 April 16:50
Ministry of Finance explains decline in Georgia's non-financial assets Finance 26 April 16:49
Iran's raw steel exports decline Business 26 April 16:48
Iran's NISOC may increase extraction Oil&Gas 26 April 16:32
Uzbekistan’s Angren coal mine to double coal volume for power plants Oil&Gas 26 April 16:31
US return to JCPOA does not require direct negotiations - MFA Nuclear Program 26 April 16:31
Iran's export via railway increases Business 26 April 16:27
Azerbaijan plans to launch platform for online sales of SME products ICT 26 April 16:21
Azerbaijan's MoD shares footage from Zangilan's Aghkand village (VIDEO) Politics 26 April 16:18
Uzbekistan’s Samarkand to become center for MICE tourism Tourism 26 April 16:18
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil opens tender for UPS repairs Tenders 26 April 16:17
Azerbaijan to enhance capabilities of Digital Trade Hub for supporting entrepreneurs ICT 26 April 16:17
Azerbaijan National NGO Forum responds to statement of US president on so-called "Armenian genocide" Politics 26 April 16:17
Israeli cos introduce EV options for employees Israel 26 April 16:04
Emirates says some UAE-based travellers can present COVID-19 medical records digitally Arab World 26 April 15:59
Azerbaijan records decline in volume of problem loans Finance 26 April 15:47
Turkmenistan's Akhal Electric Power Station boosts output rate Oil&Gas 26 April 15:46
President Biden's statement on 1915 events has no practical effect - former Turkish FM Politics 26 April 15:45
ADB eyes financing Azerbaijani food producing company Finance 26 April 15:38
Turkmenistan, Russia consider further strengthening of trade, economic ties Business 26 April 15:36
Turkey to produce 'Sputnik V' vaccine World 26 April 15:21
JP Morgan expects Azerbaijan to raise 2022 crude production Oil&Gas 26 April 15:17
Azerbaijan shares details on mine clearance in liberated territories Azerbaijan 26 April 15:14
Azerbaijan's new int'l transit routes to expand transport sector opportunities - minister Transport 26 April 15:14
Largest hydroelectric power plant in Georgia to launch earlier than planned Business 26 April 15:13
National Iranian Oil Company plans to increase gas extraction Oil&Gas 26 April 15:13
JP Morgan revises down forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2021 oil output Oil&Gas 26 April 15:10
Share of Azerbaijani companies in international road transport to be raised - minister Business 26 April 14:58
Kazakhstan boosts trade turnover with Sweden Business 26 April 14:57
Biden’s statement on 1915 events to push Turkey even further away from US - Svante Cornell Turkey 26 April 14:46
Price gap at Iran's steel market causes smuggling - Iran Steel Producers Association Business 26 April 14:42
551 oxygen generation plants to be setup across India through PM Cares Fund: PMO Other News 26 April 14:35
India waives customs duty on Covid-19 vaccines, oxygen-related equipment import for 3 months Other News 26 April 14:35
Covid-19: India in talks with UAE, Singapore to import oxygen tankers Other News 26 April 14:34
IAF brings oxygen containers from Singapore, Navy on standby Other News 26 April 14:33
Send AstraZeneca Vaccine To India: Indian-American Lawmaker To Biden Other News 26 April 14:32
Burj Khalifa lights up to show UAE's support for India during COVID-19 crisis Other News 26 April 14:32
Volume of cargo transited via China - Europe route through Kazakhstan up Transport 26 April 14:30
Uzbekistan aims at close co-op with Azerbaijan in communications sphere Business 26 April 14:26
Death toll from COVID-19 in Iran exceeds 70,000 Society 26 April 14:22
Bringing liquidity to Iran's stock market should revive shareholders' trust Business 26 April 14:20
I invite companies from friendly countries to join large-scale reconstruction in liberated territories, size of which is 4 times larger than Luxembourg - Azerbaijani president Politics 26 April 14:19
“Zangazur transportation corridor” will allow Azerbaijan to strengthen its position as Eurasia’s transport, logistic hub - Azerbaijani president Politics 26 April 14:17
Iran's NISOC announces amount of savings on de-emulsifier consumption Oil&Gas 26 April 14:15
Joining of a new shareholder to GoldenPay will positively impact the company’s development Economy 26 April 14:10
There was no hope that Armenia would comply with demands of Security Council resolutions - President Aliyev Politics 26 April 14:09
Recognition of fictional "Armenian genocide" by US president - big political mistake - Azerbaijani MP Politics 26 April 14:09
All Azerbaijani cities, villages have been razed to ground by Armenia during occupation - President Aliyev Politics 26 April 14:08
Azerbaijan is eager to maintain sustainable peace, security in region - President Aliyev Politics 26 April 14:05
We are deeply concerned by “vaccine nationalism” - President of Azerbaijan Politics 26 April 14:04
