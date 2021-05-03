Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan review preparations for meetings in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Jeila Aliyeva

Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan have discussed the preparation for the planned meetings in 2021, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The discussions took place during a telephone conversation between Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs – Deputy Prime Minister, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov.

Also, the sides talked about the topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as the regional and international agenda.

Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are strategic partners. Two neighboring countries indicated the availability of significant potential for enhancing cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, transport and communications sector, energy.

As earlier the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan told Trend, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are implementing the new projects in the transport sector.

The new project in the field of transport and logistics cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is the construction of the highway from the Turkmen side to the border with Kazakhstan and the bridge over the Garabogazgol Gulf.

The ministry noted that the implementation of this project will allow increasing trade turnover, the volume of freight, and passenger traffic.

"This project will become another bright symbol of friendship between the two countries," the ministry added.

