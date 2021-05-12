Business activity index slows down in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

The business activity index in Kazakhstan in April slightly slowed down, reaching 50.5 (50.6 in March) as a result of the decrease in the indicator in the service sector up to 50.7 (in March - 51.2) in accordance with the estimates, Trend reports with reference to the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

At the same time, indicators in construction and industry increased to 48.0 (in March - 46.5) and 50.4 (in March - 50.2), respectively.

There was an improvement in business activity in 10 districts in April. The highest level was observed in the North Kazakhstan region (58.2) and Nur-Sultan (56.0) while the lowest level - in the Turkestan region (36.5).

The respondents stressed an improvement in the business environment in April 2021. The balance of answers on the assessment of the current business conditions was 3.7 (in March - 1.5).

“The demand for products, services, access to communications and loans has improved while the tax burden has been assessed negatively,” the enterprises said.

The optimism of enterprises increased for the next 6 months. The assessment of future conditions was 20.1 (in March - 18.6).

As a result, the business climate index on the economy improved, reaching 11.8 (in March - 9.9).

Some 458 enterprises took part in the survey, namely, 67 - in construction, 172 - industry, 219 in – services sector in April 2021.