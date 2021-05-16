EU allocates financial aid for programs in support of Georgian private sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The European Union (EU) allocated financial aid for programs in support of the Georgian private sector to help businesses in coping with the pandemic crisis, said Carl Hartzell, EU Ambassador to Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The European Union has stood next to Georgia since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Hartzell.

According to him more than 2 billion lari ($585.09 million) were mobilized for different types of assistance, be it the support of the healthcare sector or implementation of the immunization process.

Hartzell noted that the pandemic caused social-economic problems. With a purpose to cope with those problems, the EU allocated direct financial aid to the governmental anti-crisis plan to support the Georgian population.

The EU financed acting non-governmental organizations to provide assistance to the socially vulnerable groups such as victims of family violence, persons with limited physical capabilities, internally displaced persons.

