New export opportunities to appear for locally produced beer – Azerbaijani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

One of the goals of the memorandum of understanding signed between Azerbaijan and the Danish Carlsberg brewer is to obtain new export opportunities for locally produced beer, Trend reports on May 18 referring to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s message in Twitter.

“We signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Carlsberg today,” the minister tweeted. “It is aiming to achieve fully localised production cycle by one of the major international investors in Azerbaijan, growing use of local contractors and new export opportunities for locally produced beer.”

Carlsberg mainly sells its products to Western Europe (47 percent), Eastern Europe (24 percent) and Asia (29 percent). At the same time, Carlsberg ranks first in the markets of most Scandinavian and CIS countries, including Azerbaijan.

