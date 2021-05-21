Turkmenistan to participate in "Caspian 2021: Ways of Sustainable Development” Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

Turkmenistan will take part in the International Forum "Caspian 2021: Ways of Sustainable Development", Trend reports with reference to Business Turkmenistan information portal.

The forum will be held from May 26 through 28 in Russia’s Astrakhan.

The objectives of the forum are: to organize an open communication platform for representatives of development institutions, business structures, industrial enterprises, startups, investors and government authorities to enhance the innovative development of the Caspian region.

The results of the Forum will form the basis of the agenda of the the 2nd Caspian Economic Forum, which will be held in Moscow in August 2021.

The 2nd Caspian Economic Forum’s program will include business and cultural events. As for the business agenda, it will include multilateral and bilateral formats of dialogue among representatives of the participating countries. The topics related to the development of trade and economic cooperation of the "Caspian Five", interaction in the field of ecology, power engineering, transport, infrastructure, and the humanitarian sphere will be discussed.

The decision about holding the Caspian Economic Forum was made by the presidents of the five Caspian countries at the Fifth Caspian Summit on August 12, 2018, in Kazakhstan. The first Forum was held on August 11-12, 2019 in Turkmenistan.

