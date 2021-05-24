Turkmenistan, Russia's Saint Petersburg discuss bilateral co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan and Russia’s St. Petersburg have discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports, citing State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

The discussions took place during the meeting of Chairman of the Supreme Control Chamber of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov with Chairman of the Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg Evgeny Grigoriev and head of the "Vozrozhdenie" Group of industrial association companies Igor Bukato.

During the conversation, the positive dynamics of interaction between Turkmenistan and the regions of Russia were noted.

Turkmenistan and St. Petersburg currently cooperate fruitfully in the areas of construction, road transport infrastructure, shipbuilding, education, and culture.

In addition, meetings of representatives of the public sector, business communities, and cultural masters of the sides have become regular.

As earlier the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend, The positive dynamics in Russian-Turkmen trade continued in 2020 – the trade turnover increased by 39.6 percent, compared to 2019 and reached $970.2 million (excluding Turkmen gas supplies).

The message said that the volume of exports increased by 19.6 percent (to $649.5 million), imports – by 11.6 percent (to $320.6 million).

"In 2020, Turkmenistan mainly exported metals and products made from them; food products and agricultural raw materials; chemical industry products; machinery, equipment, and vehicles," the ministry noted.

The main items of import from Turkmenistan were: chemical industry products; textile, products made from it and shoes; food products and agricultural raw materials; mineral products.

---

