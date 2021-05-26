Kazakh president to visit Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to visit Turkmenistan in 2H2021, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Tis was stated during a telephone conversation between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

The parties discussed a number of issues of bilateral cooperation, in particular, the interaction between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

The sides also discussed the preparations for the VI Caspian Summit, which will be held in Turkmenistan in the autumn of this year.

Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are strategic partners. Two neighboring countries indicated the availability of significant potential for enhancing cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, transport and communications sector, energy.

As earlier the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan told Trend, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are implementing new projects in the transport sector.

The new project in the field of transport and logistics cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is the construction of the highway from the Turkmen side to the border with Kazakhstan and the bridge over the Garabogazgol Gulf.

The ministry noted that the implementation of this project will allow increasing trade turnover, the volume of freight, and passenger traffic.

"This project will become another bright symbol of friendship between the two countries," the ministry added.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva