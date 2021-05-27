Production of wine, beer, brandy in Azerbaijan grew - minister

Business 27 May 2021 15:56 (UTC+04:00)
Production of wine, beer, brandy in Azerbaijan grew - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Production of wine and wine materials in Azerbaijan in the first quarter of 2021 grew by 30.9 percent, beer - by 32.5 percent, and brandy - by 10.6 percent compared to 1Q2021, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, reforms aimed at protecting the interests of domestic producers and transparency in the sector of excisable products are yielding results.

Earlier, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Azerbaijan and the Carlsberg brewing corporation. The minister emphasized that the purpose of this memorandum is to achieve full domestic production with one of the leading international investors in Azerbaijan and ensure the attraction of internal contractors.

