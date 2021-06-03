Azerbaijan negotiating to attract investments in non-oil sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Representatives of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) are taking part in the 24th International Economic Forum, held in St. Petersburg, Trend reports referring to a source in AZPROMO.

According to the source, within the forum, the representatives are conducting meetings and negotiations with a number of foreign companies and structures on attracting investments in the non-oil sector.

The main goal of the international economic forum, in which officials and business representatives from many countries of the world take part annually, is to develop mutual cooperation, as well as to conduct discussions between various states and structures on the issue of expanding economic, trade and investment opportunities.

On the first day of the event, representatives of Hassad Food, Qatar Free Zone Authority, Qatar Diar, Qatar Development Bank, Qatar Investment Authority companies held negotiations on investment, bilateral cooperation and joint projects.

The 24th International Economic Forum will last until June 5.

