Turkey, Uzbekistan, UAE lead in dried fruit export to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Dried fruit imports were down in 2020 in Georgia, Trend reports the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

As reported, the country bought dried plums, apricots and apples worth $792,500 in 2020. In total, the country purchased 400.2 tons of dried fruits last year, which is down by 23.2 percent compared to 2019.

In addition, the value of 63.4 tons of dried fruits imported in 2021 amounted to $135,000.

According to Geostat, the main importers are Turkey, Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates. Imports of dried fruits were down from all countries in the last year.

List of the countries from which Georgia buys the dried fruits:

1. Turkey - $453,500, 173.9 tons;

2. Uzbekistan - $189,600, 173.2 tons;

3. United Arab Emirates - $50,200, 8.5 tons;

4. Iran - $38,800, 24.2 tons;

5. Germany - $18,900, 1.8 tons;

6. Ukraine - $16,300, 14.4 tons;

Last year, dried fruits in small quantities were imported from Lithuania, Greece, Poland, Bulgaria, Austria, Ireland, the Netherlands and India.

As for the current year, Georgia imported dried fruits from Iran ($46,100), Uzbekistan ($38,900) and Turkey ($33,900) from January through February.

Georgia bought 1,097.8 tons of dried grapes worth $1.823 million from foreign countries. This amount is slightly down compared to 2019 ($1.858 million, 1,101.1 tons).

TOP countries by dried grape imports in 2020:

1. Uzbekistan - $857,700, 527.6 tons;

2. Iran - $744,800, 468.8 tons;

3. Turkey - $174,800, 90.3 tons.

