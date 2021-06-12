Azerbaijan to hold auction for development of dolomite deposit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The center for organizing auctions of the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the State Agency for the Use of Mineral Resources under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources will hold another auction for the commissioning of mineral deposits on July 12, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy.

The Atial dolomite deposit located in the Gobustan district with an area of ​​34,400 square meters will be put up for auction for the purpose of development.

Applicants for participation in the auction can submit documents until 16:00 (GMT+4) on June 23 at the address: 31 Istiglaliyat street, Sabail district, Baku city.

Legal entities and individuals of Azerbaijan and foreign countries can participate in the auction. The open auction will be held in the Space for the Provision of Property Services of the State Property Service.

