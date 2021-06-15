Russian harvesters to be assembled in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Russian Rostselmash company plans to launch the assembly of grain harvesters (combines) in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Russian media.

The machines will be assembled at the site of the AzerMash plant.

Rostselmash products were presented in the Caspian Agro 2021 international agricultural exhibition in Baku.

The Rostselmash exposition has traditionally aroused great interest among the exhibition visitors. The distinguished guests - Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov and Ambassador of Russia to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov - got acquainted with the machinery of the company.

“In 2021, our company presented several types of products. In particular, the modern classic of the company is a combine of ‘NOVA 340’ brand. This machine is very popular among the farmers of the country and has repeatedly proved its reliability and high productivity. The demand for this combine harvester in Azerbaijan is growing,” said Andrei Kolesnikov, Director of the Sales Department to Asia at Rostselmash.

'NOVA 340' is an ideal solution for farmers and small farms. The machine can be easily converted from harvesting grain to harvesting industrial and oil crops, including corn, which is actively grown in Azerbaijan.

