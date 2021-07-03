Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry to allocate funds for design of facilities' overhaul

Business 3 July 2021 13:46 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry to allocate funds for design of facilities' overhaul
Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry to allocate funds for design of facilities' overhaul Business 13:46
Iran's imports via Bazargan border decrease Business 13:40
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to auction off mid-term state bonds Finance 13:39
Kazakh KazmunayGas company's affiliate opens tender to purchase buses Tenders 13:39
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan's financial market Finance 13:38
Joint venture in Kazakhstan to purchase pipes through tender Tenders 13:38
Azerbaijan shows footage from liberated Shotlanly village of Aghdam district (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 13:37
Azerbaijan's National Assembly of Youth Organizations appeals to int'l organizations on pollution of Okhchuchay river by Armenia (PHOTO) Politics 13:36
Azerbaijani students appeal to int'l organizations on Okhchuchay River's pollution by Armenia Politics 13:35
INPEX to shorten development periods, pursue production start-ups at early stage Oil&Gas 13:29
Okhchuchay river which flows from Armenia to Azerbaijan is unfolding environmental catastrophy - president's aide (VIDEO) Politics 13:09
INPEX expects net income in 2021 amid rising oil prices Oil&Gas 13:05
Azerbaijani president congratulates US counterpart Politics 12:57
Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries opens tender for chemical products purchase Tenders 12:42
Weekly review of highlights in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 12:41
Germany signals quarantine relaxations after meeting UK PM Johnson Europe 12:33
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 12:22
Uzbek company to supply ammonium nitrate to Turkmenistan Business 11:57
Iran private sector shares its hopes for new administration Business 11:53
Iran shares data on export of petrochemical products to Europe Business 11:44
Iran to become self-sufficient in production of home appliances - minister Business 11:38
SOCAR supplies roughly 80,000 tons of Russian diesel fuel to Ukraine Oil&Gas 11:23
Prices for Azerbaijani oil disclosed Finance 11:16
Volume of cargo loaded-unloaded in Iran’s Khorramshahr port grows Transport 11:15
With the support of Azercell, our students won two medals at the International Olympiad in Informatics! ICT 11:03
Iran’s exports via customs of Hormozgan Province up Business 10:55
Astana Int'l Financial Centre to co-op on attracting Islamic finance into Kazakh agrifood projects Business 10:49
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan discuss preparation for international conferences Business 10:44
EBRD provides loan for Georgian companies Business 10:40
Working Group on Energy Supply in Azerbaijan's liberated lands holds meeting Azerbaijan 10:40
Turkish president's visit to Turkmenistan discussed Turkmenistan 10:32
Indonesian police block streets on first day of tougher COVID-19 curbs Other News 10:29
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's ICT sphere ICT 10:29
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 10:06
EU ready to engage more to achieve comprehensive, lasting settlement after Second Karabakh War - High Representative Politics 10:04
Baku to host Denmark-Czech Republic match as part of EURO 2020 today Society 10:03
Children's vaccination against COVID-19 not recommended - Azerbaijani doctor Society 09:49
Iranian currency rates for July 3 Finance 09:48
Azerbaijan working on increasing insurance literacy of population Finance 09:33
Neqsol Holding, Nobel Oil eye renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 09:14
Dev't of innovation plays important role in access to finance in Georgia - NBG Finance 09:14
Asian markets show interest in Georgian blackberries - Georgian Berry Growers Association Business 09:13
Georgia to withdraw from wheat flour subsidy program Business 09:12
TBC Capital shares data on Georgia’s hotel sector Business 09:11
Georgia reveals voume of exported peaches and nectarines Business 09:10
MasterCard announces program on non-cash payments for Azerbaijan until 2025 Economy 09:10
United Nations SecGen appoints Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Politics 08:50
Kaspersky Lab ready to help Azerbaijani enterprises to switch to Industry 4.0 ICT 08:42
Kyrgyzstan appoints ambassador to Pakistan Kyrgyzstan 08:11
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeds 430,000 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:35
Turkey reports 4,891 new COVID-19 cases, 5,435,831 in total Turkey 07:11
Saudi bans citizens from travel to Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam without prior permission Arab World 06:27
Brazil reports 1,857 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 05:28
6.1-magnitude quake hits Fiji region: USGS Other News 04:10
U.N. warns of more violence in Tigray World 03:08
Death toll rises to 10 in suicide bombing in Somalia Other News 02:24
U.S. troops not to leave Afghanistan in days: Biden US 01:26
Head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan appointed to Kazakhstan Politics 00:31
Uzbekistan notes increase in number of real estate purchase and sale transactions Uzbekistan 00:16
Lithuania invites Uzbekistan to develop cooperation in aviation (Exclusive) Transport 2 July 23:59
Number of mobile phone subscribers in Turkey reach 83.5 million Turkey 2 July 23:11
Putin and Macron discuss Karabakh Politics 2 July 23:06
Iran bans travelers from 12 countries amid pandemic Iran 2 July 22:41
Fuel prices up again in Georgia Oil&Gas 2 July 22:08
More flights available between Belarus, Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 2 July 22:00
Investment possibilities of Italian companies to Turkmenistan to be discussed Turkmenistan 2 July 21:44
NATO Military Committee to visit Georgia in September Georgia 2 July 20:37
Georgia postpones introduction of mandatory PCR test for vaccinated foreigners Transport 2 July 20:35
Organizing Committee on preparation of Caspian Economic Forum agrees on program of event Russia 2 July 20:34
Verdict made for group of Armenian terrorists at Baku Grave Crimes Court Azerbaijan 2 July 20:18
Georgia starting mass vaccination on July 5 Georgia 2 July 19:53
Financial support of media entities in Azerbaijan to continue - Media Development Agency Society 2 July 19:40
Azerbaijan Media Development Agency to provide journalists with certificates Azerbaijan 2 July 19:39
Azerbaijan Media Development Agency discusses projects under implementation Azerbaijan 2 July 19:27
Last apartment building for journalists not commissioned yet - Azerbaijan Media Dev't Agency Society 2 July 19:25
State budget continues to play key role in easing monetary conditions in Azerbaijan - Expert Finance 2 July 19:23
Azerbaijan, Slovakia hold political consultations between foreign ministries Politics 2 July 18:59
"Anatolian Eagle - 2021" Int’l Flight-Tactical Exercises end (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 2 July 18:58
Karabakh conflict should be removed from OSCE’s list of "frozen" conflicts - Kazakh MP Politics 2 July 18:49
Uzbekistan resumes flights to Kyrgyz Issyk-Kul airport Uzbekistan 2 July 18:26
Azerbaijan Media Dev't Agency chief talks innovative project to support online media entities Society 2 July 18:25
Media organizations misusing financial aid to be suspended - Azerbaijan Media Dev't Agency Azerbaijan 2 July 18:23
Iran's Oil Minister talks oil output and export level Business 2 July 18:19
Iran to inaugurate more industrial projects - deputy minister Business 2 July 18:15
Iranian official talk oil plans of upcoming administration Business 2 July 18:10
Iran's imported commodity prices increase Business 2 July 18:07
Iran to use foreign currency reserves to create jobs Business 2 July 17:57
Iran to increase financing of rural development projects Business 2 July 17:56
Uzbekistan ready to build its first nuclear power plant Uzbekistan 2 July 17:53
SOCAR nominated as one of largest taxpayers in Georgia Oil&Gas 2 July 17:49
Georgian Myway Airlines starts cargo transportation Transport 2 July 17:44
Uzbekistan restricts work of Twitter, TikTok, VKontakte Uzbekistan 2 July 17:41
Kyrgyz textile industry begins entering Korean market Kyrgyzstan 2 July 17:28
Azerbaijan's TABIB talks about importance of third dose of COVID-19 vaccine Society 2 July 17:28
Russia documents 23,218 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Russia 2 July 17:22
Another enterprise for production of building materials being built in Turkmenistan Construction 2 July 17:21
Turkmen Railways open tender for purchase of spare parts Tenders 2 July 17:21
Russia, EU discuss situation in Karabakh Politics 2 July 17:20
Tesla quarterly deliveries hit 200,000 mark for the first time US 2 July 17:20
Reporters Without Borders rep in Sweden posts article on death of Azerbaijani journalists in Kalbajar Politics 2 July 17:19
