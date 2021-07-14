Export price of peaches and apricots up in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Some 1,636 tons of peaches and apricots were exported at a value of $1.43 million from May 1 to June 27, 2021, from Georgia, Trend reports via the Ministry of Environment Protection and Agriculture.



According to the agency, the export volume of peaches and apricots in the mentioned period is 18 times higher than the export volume in the same period of 2020, the value of which was $73,000.

During this period, the export price of peaches and apricots increased by 7 percent and amounted to $0.88 per kg.

"Peaches and apricots produced this year were mainly exported to Russia (938 tons) and Armenia (649 tons)," the ministry said in a statement.

