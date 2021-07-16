Georgia's Geostat reveals volume of ferroalloys exported to Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16

Tamilla Mammadova

Georgia exported 15,119 tons of ferroalloys to Turkey totaling $17.5 million from January through May 2021, Trend reports referring to National Statistics Office (Geostat).

On an annual basis, Georgia decreased the export of ferroalloys to Turkey by 3,093 tons.

Over the same period last year, 18,212 tons of ferroalloys were exported by Georgia to Turkey for a total amount of $17.7 million.

From January through May 2021, total imports from Turkey to Georgia amounted to $624.7 million. In turn, Georgia exported goods worth $133.2 million to Turkey.

The foreign trade turnover of Georgia with Turkey in the reporting period exceeded $758.05 million, which is 15.1 percent of Georgia's total trade turnover.

