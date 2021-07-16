Kazakhstan asks for US assistance in cancellation of Jackson-Vanik amendment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16

Kazakhstan asked for assistance from the US Presidential Administration in the issue of prolonged cancellation of the Jackson-Vanik amendment in relation to Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration.

The topic was discussed during the meeting of Minister Bakhyt Sultanov with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

The parties discussed a number of issues, the solution of which would contribute to the expansion of trade and economic interaction between the countries.

Kazakhstan is the beneficiary of the General System of Preferences (GSP). Knowing about the revision of the SHG criteria in the US, the minister noted that "Kazakhstan is interested in fundamentally" new "requirements (criteria) and the timeframe for the adoption of the law, as well as the possibility of reimbursement of duties paid before the entry into the force of law."

During the talks, the minister also mentioned the protracted cancellation of the Jackson-Vanik amendment in relation to Kazakhstan and asked for assistance from the US Presidential Administration in resolving this issue.

As part of the discussion of cooperation with Iran, the head of the Ministry of Trade proposed to hold, jointly with the US Trade Mission (USTR), workshops to train domestic specialists on working with exporters from Kazakhstan to build commercial relations that do not violate the current sanctions regime.

The Jackson-Vanik amendment to the 1974 Trade Act denied permanent normal trading relations to non- market economies that restricted emigration rights, and remains in force today for several states, including Russia.

