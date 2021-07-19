Chinese home appliance giant Midea opens 1st store in Israel

Midea Group, a Chinese home appliance giant, opened its first store in Israel, Midea's official Israeli importer Hemilton Group said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The new flagship store covers an area of 350 square meters in a shopping mall in the central city of Rehovot and offers refrigerators, dishwashers, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, range hoods and more.

Midea's products are already sold in Israel in sales areas within five Ace Hardware stores and by dozens of authorized resellers.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in the southern Chinese city of Foshan, Midea Group operates in more than 200 countries and employs more than 150,000 people.

The new concept store in Israel also offers China's tech giant Xiaomi's products, which are also officially imported to Israel by Hemilton.

This includes mobile devices, vacuum cleaners, robot vacuums and scooters.

Xiaomi already operates four flagship stores in Israel, along with dozens of authorized resellers selling its products in the country.