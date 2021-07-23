Russian KAMAZ PJSC ready to invest in construction centers of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Russia’s KAMAZ PJSC is ready to invest in construction and service centers of Azerbaijan, Director General of KAMAZ PJSC Sergey Kogogin said, Trend reports.

He made the remark in Baku at the ‘Business Mission of Russian Companies under the auspices of Roseximbank JSC’ event.

According to him, there are 60,000 KAMAZ cargo trucks in Azerbaijan.

“Our mission in Azerbaijan is aimed at the maintenance and supply of new trucks. We have settled work with the auto plant in Ganja. We supply KAMAZ to Azerbaijan for agriculture, construction and a number of other areas," said Kogogin.

“We have achieved high results in the Russian market both regarding premium production and in sales as well. Even during COVID-19, we saw growth in this field," he said.

Kogogin noted that the company plans to go to the markets of Kazakhstan with this portfolio.

“We are ready to invest in construction and service centers of Azerbaijan in conjunction with our partners. We also plan to transfer a new license to the Ganja Automobile Plant for the production of a new line of KAMAZ," he said.