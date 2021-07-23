Russia’s KAMAZ, Azerbaijan’s Ganja Automotive Plant sign memorandum (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23
Trend:
A memorandum was signed between Russia’s KAMAZ PTC and Azerbaijan’s Ganja Automotive Plant, Trend reports on July 23.
The document was signed by the Director General of KAMAZ PTC, Sergei Kogogin, and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Ganja Automobile Plant, Khanlar Fatiyev, at the event entitled "Business mission of Russian companies under the auspices of ROSEXIMBANK JSC in Baku".
The memorandum is aimed at expanding the activity of KAMAZ PTC on the platform of the Ganja Automotive Plant.
