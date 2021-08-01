Latvia and Georgia have good prospects for cooperation in know-how - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Cooperation in transport and tourism has been a matter of Georgian-Latvian mutual interest and benefit till now, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia told Trend.

According to the ministry, in 2020 there were 80 companies in Latvia with Georgian investments with a total amount of 4.1 million euros.

"As soon as travel restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted, we shall work together to resume direct flights on the Riga – Tbilisi – Riga route, as well as work on organising seminars for experts and media working in Georgia’s tourism industry that focus on promotion and development of Latvia’s medical tourism," the ministry said.

"We have discussed possibilities for implementing joint projects with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Georgia’s Investment and Technology Agency (GITA)," said the ministry.

The ministry expressed confidence that Latvia and Georgia have good prospects for cooperation in the field of business know-how, technologies, digitalisation, and strategies for business development and marketing.

