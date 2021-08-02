Georgia's Hualing Free Industrial Zone expanding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Hualing Free Industrial Zone (FIZ) in Kutaisi is expanding and 22 hectares will be added to the zone's overall area, head of Marketing at the FIZ Tata Cholaria told Trend.

According to her, now Hualing FIZ is located on 36 hectares and includes 250 companies operating in various sectors.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, many foreign companies want to move their production to Georgia. Cholaria says that the investments already amount to $70 million.

"Today, the Hualing Free Industrial Zone is represented on 36 hectares. However, due to high interest, we decided to expand and FIZ will have an additional 22 hectares by the end of the year," she noted.

According to her, today, FIZ presents companies in the field of textile, furniture industry, as well as a European company producing solar panels.

"The interest is from the existing industries, as well as work is underway to attract new sectors," said Cholaria.

Kutaisi FIZ was built by Hualing Group with Chinese investment and it started operating in 2015.

