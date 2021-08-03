Georgia's imports of medical products from Turkey down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3

Georgia imported 195.2 tons of medical products totaling $19.3 million from Turkey from January through May 2021, Trend reports referring to the National Statistics Office (Geostat).

On an annual basis, Georgia decreased medical imports from Turkey by 53.5 tons.

Over the same period last year, 248.7 tons were exported by Georgia to Turkey for a total amount of $19.9 million.

From January through May 2021, total imports from Turkey to Georgia amounted to $624.7 million. In turn, Georgia exported goods worth $133.2 million to Turkey.

The foreign trade turnover of Georgia with Turkey in the reporting period exceeded $758.05 million, which is 15.1 percent of Georgia's total trade turnover.

