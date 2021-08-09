Geostat reveals Producer Price Indices for services in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9

Producer Price Index for Transportation and Storage Services decreased by 2.1 percent in June 2021 compared to the previous month, Trend reports via the Geostat.

In the mentioned period the prices decreased by 2.4 percent for the group of land transport services and transport services via pipelines.

Along with this, the prices decreased for water transport services by 8 percent, while the prices increased for air transport services by 1 percent. Besides, the prices were 4.3 percent lower for warehousing and support services for transportation.

Compared to June 2020 the overall index increased by 0.1 percent. The prices rose for land transport services and transport services via pipelines by 2.7 percent and also, for warehousing and support services for transportation by 2.5 percent. Along with this, a price reduction was registered for air transport services (-10.6 percent).

The total Producer Price Index for Telecommunication Services decreased by 0.1 percent compared to the previous month. In the mentioned period the prices were 1.3 percent lower for other telecommunications services.

The overall index remained unchanged compared to the same month of the previous year. In the mentioned period the prices were 0.1 percent higher for wireless telecommunications services and 0.6 percent lower for other telecommunications services.

Producer Price Index for Accommodation and Food Services increased by 2.9 percent compared to the previous month. The prices were higher for accommodation services by 4.6 percent and also, for food and beverage serving services by 0.2 percent.

The overall index posted an 8.5 percent increase compared to June 2020. The prices increased by 11.3 percent for food and beverage serving services and by 0.4 percent for accommodation services.

