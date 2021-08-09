Georgia and Turkey linked by strategic partnership - PM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia and Turkey are linked by strategic partnership, said Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Trend reports referring to the Georgian media.
He made the remark said the presentation of the ten-year development plan of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
According to him, Georgia pays great attention to friendship and cooperation with Turkey.
Garibashvili noted that for this purpose a high-level strategic dialogue was established several years ago, which will be intensified.
“I had a successful visit and a meeting with President Erdogan, who initiated a high-level strategic meeting at the end of this year,” Garibashvili said.
From January through June 2021, Turkish imports to Georgia amounted to $624.7 million, and Georgian exports to Turkey - $164.4 million.
The foreign trade turnover between Georgia and Turkey in the reporting period exceeded $944.07 million, which is 15.2 percent of the total trade turnover of Georgia.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356