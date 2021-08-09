Georgia and Turkey linked by strategic partnership - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia and Turkey are linked by strategic partnership​, said Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Trend reports referring to the Georgian media.

He made the remark said the presentation of the ten-year development plan of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to him, Georgia pays great attention to friendship and cooperation with Turkey.

Garibashvili noted that for this purpose a high-level strategic dialogue was established several years ago, which will be intensified.

“I had a successful visit and a meeting with President Erdogan, who initiated a high-level strategic meeting at the end of this year,” Garibashvili said.

From January through June 2021, Turkish imports to Georgia amounted to $624.7 million, and Georgian exports to Turkey - $164.4 million.

The foreign trade turnover between Georgia and Turkey in the reporting period exceeded $944.07 million, which is 15.2 percent of the total trade turnover of Georgia.

