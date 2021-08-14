Iran creates new opportunities at Lamerd Special Economic Zone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.14

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

A total of 12 trillion rials (about $285 million) will be spent on infrastructure projects in order to create conditions for investors to operate in the Lamerd Energy Intensive Industrial Special Economic Zone in the Fars Province (southern Iran), Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran and Head of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), Vajihollah Jafari said, Trend reports citing the organization’s website.

Jafari noted that about 5 trillion rials (about $119 million) has been spent on the infrastructure work in the Lamerd Energy Intensive Industrial Special Economic Zone since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2021).

These funds have been spent on roads, electricity, gas and water supply.

The deputy minister added that the construction of infrastructure facilities will begin in the coming weeks with the spending of 7 trillion rials (about $166 million).

The head stressed that the creation of infrastructure is a major step towards creating conditions for investors in the Lamerd Energy Intensive Industrial Special Economic Zone.