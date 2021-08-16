Iran, Afghanistan three trade borders open despite Taliban resurgence

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug. 16

Trend:

Although Iran's border crossings with Afghanistan, including Dugharun, Milak and Mahirud, have fallen to the Taliban on the Afghan side, cross-border trade between the two sides continues.

It is reported that Iran's border terminals with Afghanistan, including Dogharun, Milak and Mahirud, have fallen into the hands of the Taliban on the Afghan side and the country's borders management is now in the hands of the Taliban, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

The anonymous source said that the borders are open from Iran`s side. “Now the three borders of Dogharun, Milak and Mahirud are safe.”

“The goods are provided to Afghan trucks at the border in the form of transshipment,” the source said.

Referring to Afghanistan being a landlocked country, he added that the country's traders have no choice but to supply the needed goods from their neighboring countries. The Islamic Republic of Iran supplies more than 25 percent of Afghanistan's goods.